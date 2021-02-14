The civil rights movement and South Carolina’s freedom fighters, then and now

When you encounter the phrase “civil rights movement,” what comes to mind?

For many people, it’s the 1960s. The sit-ins, the fire hoses, the marches and voter registration drives. But the civil rights movement is much bigger than that. It can be traced back to the first time an enslaved person refused his bondage.

The civil rights movement necessarily includes every example of organized Black self-determination, from prayerful kneeling in the church pews to taking a knee on the sidelines of the stadium.

The period from 1954, when the Supreme Court in Brown v. Board declared segregation unconstitutional, to 1968, when Martin Luther King Jr. was killed in Memphis, might be considered the iconic period of the movement. During these tumultuous years, activists sought to end legal segregation and gain access to the country’s institutions.

In South Carolina, it was the decade following World War II when the civil rights movement made significant gains — when the NAACP brought case after case before the courts, when newspaperman John McCray sounded the trumpet in The Lighthouse and Informer, when the Avery Institute of African American History and Culture was founded.

This was when Black activists such as Esau Jenkins and Septima Clark and Modjeska Simkins and the Rev. Joseph Armstrong De Laine refused the status quo.

Today, the civil rights movement continues in South Carolina. African American leaders throughout the state, working in a variety of sectors, are making a difference, whether by raising their voices in the streets or guiding those in need onto a new, productive path.

This year, The Post and Courier marks Black History Month with a special pull-out section that recognizes 12 of these remarkable people and dwells a little on the action-packed past. Read their stories in today's paper, and go to postandcourier.com/BlackHistory to watch video interviews or access our podcast. We will post one new video each month through January 2022, for these are the people making history now.