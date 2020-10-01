You are the owner of this article.
The Citadel to consider 2.5% tuition increase for students next year

A sign posted Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the entrance to The Citadel on Moultrie Street alerts visitors to wear a mask while on the Charleston campus. File/Gavin McIntyre/Staff

 By Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@postandcourier.com

The Citadel's Board of Visitors is set to consider a plan that will increase students' tuition costs by 2.5 percent next school year.

Members of the board's Operations and Risk Management Committee met Thursday to discuss potential adjustments to the public military college's annual fees. 

The committee voted unanimously to move the recommended 2.5 percent tuition increase forward to the full board for another vote that could possibly happen later this month. One board member abstained. 

The increase would apply to members of the graduate college and undergraduate cadets.

The move comes shortly after the state's largest college, the University of South Carolina, affirmed Wednesday it will not raise its tuition fees next year.  

The Citadel’s fee structure differs from most other public four-year colleges because students are required to live in the barracks, eat all meals in the mess hall and wear uniforms while on campus. As a result, room and board fees, in addition to multiple sets of military uniforms, comprise the university's overall all-in cost.

If the measure is approved, total cost for the 2021-22 school year would increase by $539 for in-state upperclassmen, from $25,099 to $25,638.

Under this plan, tuition would increase by 2.5 percent, but various other service fees would remain the same, resulting in a total all-in cost increase of 2.15 percent. 

The total cost for in-state freshmen would increase by 1.79 percent, from $30,400 to $30,943. 

Out-of-state freshmen would pay $54,780, up from $53,656. The all-in cost for out-of-state upperclassman would increase from $48,355 to $49,475. 

The college announced in June that it would not raise tuition for the upcoming 2020-21 school year, citing students' financial hardships brought on by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

The year before that, the college raised undergraduate tuition by 2.5 percent. 

The proposed tuition and fee increases could generate an estimated $1.8 million in additional revenue that would help offset a potential cut in state funding caused by the pandemic. 

The next full board meeting will be Oct. 16-17. The board could decide to approve the recommended increase at that time or postpone any action to a later date. 

Contact Jenna Schiferl at 843-937-5764. Follow her on Twitter at @jennaschif.

Jenna Schiferl was born and raised in Columbia, South Carolina and is a graduate of the University of South Carolina. She has worked as an education reporter for The Post and Courier since 2019.

