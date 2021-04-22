The Citadel plans to allow cadets to use smokeless tobacco on campus next school year

The Citadel is working through a policy change that will allow cadets to use smokeless tobacco on campus next school year.

Since 2016, the historic military college in Charleston has been a tobacco-free campus. But the school has been working since 2019 to amend the policy after being lobbied by cadets.

"We've been looking at this for some time and collecting input," Citadel spokesman John Dorrian said. "So, I wouldn't anticipate that it'll be too much longer. We'd want to have the policy in place before next school year."

Tobacco use is a major part of military culture, but that hasn't stopped health organizations and some faculty members from voicing concern over the policy shift on The Citadel's campus.

Smokeless tobacco, which includes dipping tobacco and snuff, has been linked to a myriad of health problems including early delivery and stillbirth during pregnancy, various cancers of the mouths, and an increased risk of death due to heart attack or stroke, according to the American Cancer Society.

Following former President Donald J. Trump's 2019 policy that raised the federal minimum age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21, cadets began to lobby The Citadel's Commandant of Cadets for a policy change.

"We've had an ongoing dialogue on the campus," Dorrian said. "And that started with our Commandant, who heard from a lot of cadets about this."

Dorrian added that the arguments in favor of the policy center around "treating cadets like adults" and letting students govern themselves.

But some faculty members are worried about the potential change.

Minutes from an April 9 Citadel faculty senate meeting show that some people "expressed concerns about health implications of cleaning up after tobacco juice" as well as worries about "the issue of changing a rule because someone cannot change their habits; concerns about transparency" and "possible public media reactions."

While the policy is not finalized, the minutes said smokeless tobacco would be allowed in rooms for cadets who are at least 21 years old.

Notably, NCAA rules prohibit any baseball player, coach or umpire from using tobacco products during practices or games. There isn't an explicit policy for other athletes where tobacco use during gameplay isn't typically an issue.

The nearby campuses of the College of Charleston and the Medical University of South Carolina are tobacco-free, as is the University of South Carolina in Columbia.

Some cadets have pointed to Citadel President Glenn M. Walters as an example of adopting a new tobacco policy. The retired Marine Corps general is a smokeless tobacco user, Dorrian said, and has been frequently spotted by cadets and staff using it on campus.

Tobacco usage is popular in military culture, and many young men and women have picked up the habit from their time in uniform.

In a report from the Truth Initiative, a nonprofit tobacco-control organization, 19.5 percent of military personnel reported using smokeless tobacco.

The Marine Corps reported the highest rate of use (31.9 percent), compared with those in the Army (20.8 percent), Coast Guard (19.6 percent), Navy (16.9 percent) and Air Force (13.3 percent).

Henry Well, the executive Director of the S.C. Cancer Alliance, said the tobacco culture in the military is already alarming, let alone allowing it to be used by students at an impressionable age.

"The more access that students have, it increases the risk of cancer," Well said. "We'd strongly encourage prohibiting all tobacco products on campus. The Citadel culture is so based on health and physical fitness. Allowing smokeless tobacco seems like it would go against that."

Dorrian added that the policy is not finalized and will go through several review processes before becoming official.