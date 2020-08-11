The Citadel has announced a brand-new mascot. And he's a very good boy.

He weighs 65 pounds, he's 15 months old, he likes Milk-Bones, his official title is general, and he's a very good boy.

The Citadel has announced its newest mascot. His name is Gen. Mike P. Groshon, an English bulldog who goes by "G3" for short.

G3 was introduced during the Class of 2024 Oath Ceremony on Monday.

Cadet Marrik Kelley, one of the dog's handlers, said he's still getting used to the new job.

"He’s not really sure yet what to do, but he loved being petted,” Kelley said in a statement.

The new pup is named for Coach Mike P. Groshon, a 1976 Citadel alumnus who died in 2016 and was a longtime caretaker of the historic military school's four-legged mascots.

“Mike Groshon had been running the program out of the goodness of his own big heart, caring for the bulldogs since 2003,” Lt. Col. Kevin Dougherty, the assistant commandant for leadership programs at The Citadel, said in a statement.

Naming the dog after Groshon was the decision of Dr. John Bradford, a veterinarian and 1977 Citadel alumnus who donated the English bulldog to the college.

The dog's predecessor, Gen. Robert P. Carson (G2), died in 2019. The Citadel’s other living mascot, Boo X, lives with Bradford now and is expected to retire to “mascot emeritus” in the fall.

G3 was given to the cadets on Thursday. Six cadets make up the Mascot Handling Team for the 2020-21 academic year.

Cadet Sienna Gonzales, who has four dogs at home, is excited to get to know the new bulldog.

“I love dogs so much and always have," Gonzalez said in a statement. "Living with G3 in his house and taking care of him is a privilege."

Last year, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals to released a statement urging schools not to use live animal mascots when the University of Georgia’s bulldog had a close encounter with the University of Texas' massive steer at the Sugar Bowl.

Despite the backlash, The Citadel doubled down and said they'd continue to have a bulldog at events.

“The Citadel long ago adopted the bulldog as our mascot after an article described our football team as playing ‘with the tenacity of a bulldog,'" Citadel spokesman John Dorian said. "That’s an ethos we are very pleased to perpetuate."