The Citadel announces it will not increase student tuition next school year

Charleston's public military college is joining several other universities across the state that will not increase student tuition costs this fall.

The Citadel's Board of Visitors voted unanimously Friday to not raise tuition for the 2020-21 school year. One board member abstained, citing a potential conflict of interest.

“Many families across our country are struggling, including those of our cadets and students," Board Chairman Fred Price in a statement. "The Citadel is taking a number of steps to control costs so we can offer a transformative education and development experience to as many cadets and students as possible.”

Tuition for both in and out-of-state cadets at The Citadel increased by 2.5 percent for the current school year, according to the college's website.

Keeping tuition at its current levels will help ensure the school's affordability, spokeswoman Kim Keelor said in a news release.

For in-state undergraduate students, tuition will remain at $20,099 for upperclassmen and $30,400 for freshman. Out of state upperclassmen will pay $48,355 and freshmen will pay $53,656 next school year.

Since The Citadel requires undergraduate students to live in the barracks and have an on-campus dining plan, these expenses are lumped in to create an "all-in" tuition structure that also includes uniforms and books.

There will be a fee increase for cadets for other services. It will go up by $378 for freshmen and $287 for upperclassmen.

The College of Charleston announced earlier this week it would freeze its tuition for the upcoming school year, the first time rates haven't increased in nearly a decade. The state's largest institutions, Clemson University and the University of South Carolina, have both announced they would not increase tuition.

Colleges and universities across the Palmetto state are bracing for coronavirus-related expenses and revenue losses. Most public institutions, including The Citadel, refunded millions of dollars in student housing and meal plans that were not used once schools closed their doors in March.

The Citadel will continue with previously scheduled projects, including Bastin Hall "and other fully funded projects," Keelor said.