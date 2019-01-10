Thousands of runners will run through the Charleston area on Saturday for this year's Charleston Marathon, which will effectively shut down well-traveled roadways throughout the peninsula.
The marathon, slated to begin around 6:50 a.m. near Burke High School, at 244 President St., will shutdown designated roads along the route until 10 a.m., according to the Charleston Police Department.
Motorists and those in the areas along the route should expect closures and delays for the duration of the race.
Participants will begin on Fishburne Street near Burke High School and continue north on Hagood Avenue to Huger Street. Then, runners will turn east on Huger Street and proceed north onto Elmwood Street where they will enter Hampton Park.
From Hampton Park, participants will enter the Citadel Campus and continue south, exiting the campus via Hagood Avenue. After reaching Hagood, participants should turn west on Fishburne Street and continue south on Lockwood Boulevard to Broad Street.
Finally, runners will turn south on Chisolm Street and take Murray Boulevard until they round the corner near the Coast Guard Base and turn north on King Street before continuing into North Charleston.