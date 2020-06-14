The Charleston Forum's race relations survey reveals glaring inequality, a path forward

A survey commissioned to lead the Lowcountry forward five years after the massacre at Mother Emanuel AME shows a community eager to curb systemic racism, but divided on the current climate and next steps necessary to do so.

Respondents agree race should have no role in how people are treated by police, in school and in the community, but disagree on whether law enforcement officers racially profile people of color, how schools achieve goals and encourage success and whether symbols and monuments seen as racist should remain in place.

Leaders of The Charleston Forum hope the results will help drive their conversations with local leaders over the next year as they develop policy proposals aimed at equality and justice in the region. The survey was conducted before the weeks of protest following George Floyd's death in Minneapolis last month, but it details ongoing concerns in the community that in some ways parallel the issues raised by marchers.

"We need to know where we aren't achieving those goals, and why we aren't," forum CEO Brian Duffy said. "And we need you to walk with us."

'A snapshot in time'

The survey, which the Center for Research and Public Policy conducted online with a random sampling of 705 Charleston-area residents, who were asked to rank their perceptions of current racial relations in the Lowcountry and how to best improve inequality.

Duffy said he's glad the survey was completed over two weeks before the killing of Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis. The survey company said it was designed to be "a snapshot in time" that readers could interpret based on fluctuations in current events and public relations.

"If we had given the survey this week, I think we would have seen very different results ... a lot more disparity," panel member and teacher Dr. Josie White said.

The protests that erupted when a Minneapolis officer killed Floyd have renewed a new wave of protests against the policing procedures that have enabled officers to kill people of color. The officer and three others who did nothing to stop the death have been charged.

Where we stand

"What I want to encourage people to do is to embrace that discomfort, because that's what leads to changes in attitudes, behaviors and policies," Duffy said.

Just over 92 percent of white respondents said quality of life in the tri-county area was positive, but 86 percent of black respondents concurred.

"I was pretty shocked, mostly at the disparity," said White.

Over 62 percent of surveyed residents thought race relations were about the same as they had been a decade ago — of those, 44.5 percent said relations were good and 17.9 percent that they were poor. Another 23.7 percent said relations had improved. Seventy-two percent of white respondents said relations were good or had improved, while 56.6 percent of black respondents agreed.

"One of the privileges of being white is the ability to wait for change and accept that these things take time," panelist and activist K.J. Kearney said. "But I don't have time to wait."

Moving forward

The eye toward unity hasn't come without tragedy. Over 70 percent of respondents said the community was brought together by the massacre at Mother Emanuel AME, which claimed nine lives.

Fewer than 40 percent of respondents said they were not willing to attend forums on improving relations. The most common reasons they gave for declining to attend were that they don’t like interacting with strangers, dislike confrontation, are too busy with work or family, don’t know enough about race relations, don’t see race relations as a problem and that differing views are sometimes considered racist.

Nearly 85 percent said they would be willing to help build bridges and improve racial relations in the tri-county area, and almost 80 percent — 82.7 percent of white respondents and 68.7 percent of black respondents — said most Americans were interested in improving relations. Nearly two-thirds said they’d be willing to volunteer with local nonprofits to help minority and low-income families close gaps in education, economics and health care.

Criminal justice

"If (officers) can't be coached and they can't be corrected, they need to be disciplined," Criminology professor and panelist Dr. Geoffrey Alpert said. "If you don't discipline an officer for doing something wrong — whether it's a use of force or a comment or an attitude — then it becomes the climate of the agency."

Alpert said the Charleston Police Department's recent racial audit, conducted by external experts, was a good start. Protesters and local leaders alike have called for other communities — including North Charleston, which discussed a similar audit after former officer Michael Slager shot Walter Scott in the back — to follow suit.

"I think we know what to do," Alpert said. "I'm not sure we know how to do it."

Most respondents shared ideals for police’s relationship with black communities: 95.5 percent agreed that officers should treat everyone fairly regardless of race, 82.7 agreed that police departments need to develop programs to build trust in black communities and 81.7 agreed that, even if racial profiling is effective, police departments need to stop.

But personal scrutiny of Lowcountry policing varied significantly by race, with trust in police officers coming in at 62.8 percent of white respondents and 36.7 percent of black respondents. Just over 53 percent of respondents said they were satisfied with Slager's sentencing in Scott's slaying. The former North Charleston officer is serving a 20-year term in federal prison.

Overall, white residents indicated trust in judicial systems at about double the rate of black residents, at 43.5 percent and 24.7 percent, respectively. Just over a quarter of black respondents said they trust juries to apply the law fairly, in contrast to 42.3 percent of white respondents.

But systemic issues abound. Over three-quarters of black respondents and 64.5 percent of white respondents said that courts should account for the disproportionate impact minority families experience from fines, fees, bail amounts and the time taken off work to attend court hearings.

Controversial monuments

The protests have renewed calls for the removal of Confederate monuments throughout the state, including the statue of John Calhoun that overlooks Marion Square in Charleston. Lowcountry residents have called for memorials to leaders in social justice and equality to replace them.

Over 65 percent of black respondents thought South Carolina communities should remove public monuments to controversial historic figures, in contrast to just 35 percent of white respondents who agreed. Fifty-eight percent thought Confederate flags should be removed from state government property, and 36.2 percent thought that tri-county communities are reasonably addressing the issue of controversial historic displays.

"A symbol like that goes straight to the bone marrow of white Carolinians," said panelist Dr. Bernard Powers, founder of the Center for the Study of Slavery in Charleston.

Education

"If (young people) don't see some substantial changes coming quickly, that's going to feed into the sense of alienation and fatigue," Powers said. "What it is today is a result of a long struggle, and people staying in the trenches to perfect the union."

Asked whether black and white children have equal access to quality, integrated education in the area, 39.8 percent of black respondents and 58.4 percent of white respondents agreed.

Almost 45 percent of black residents said tri-county education systems are broken, and barely 18 percent said they were working well. Primary problems included lack of parental support, adequate funding, good teachers and proper administration.

"I think we just need to include (the next generation) in these hard and important conversations," White said. "Everything we're fighting for, it's for them."