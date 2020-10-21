The Charleston Forum to host webinar aimed at finding solutions to educational inequity

In the wake of a 2020 study that found residents in the Charleston area still feel that inequities in the education system remain a major point of concern, one community project is searching for possible solutions.

School districts have tried over the years to implement changes aimed at boosting students’ academic performance and closing the achievement gap, but educational disparities still remain.

The Charleston Forum was founded in the aftermath of the slayings of nine African American members of Emanuel AME Church by a white supremacist.

The nonprofit surveyed hundreds of Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester residents on topics of race, policing, affordable housing and education in the tri-county region.

The results were stark. Residents widely agreed that not all students have access to a high-quality education under the existing school systems but differed on determining the best path forward.

As a result, the forum has convened a panel of educational experts and advocates for a webinar discussion at 4 p.m. Monday focused on education and the disparities across the region.

“The panel that’s been assembled represents a pretty broad range of views on how to go about systems reform,” said John Read, discussion moderator and former CEO of the Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative.

Discussion participants include Rhett Marby, president of The Duke Endowment; Darrin Goss, president and CEO of Coastal Community Foundation; the Rev. Kylon Middleton, a former teacher and administrator; Elliot Smalley, former superintendent of the S.C. Charter School District; and Carol Tempel, a community activist and former teacher.

"I don't expect them to agree on much, but I think they're people who can see their way to the edges of public education and speak to reform in a knowledgeable way," Read said.

Community members are encouraged to participate in the discussion, as well.

After registering for the event, participants will receive a Zoom link where they can pose questions using the chat feature.

The webinar discussion also gives residents the chance to become more informed on the issues ahead of upcoming school board elections on Nov. 3, said forum CEO Brian Duffy.

Forty candidates across Charleston, Dorchester District 2 and Berkeley County school districts are vying for 16 total contested seats.

"It really is voter education at a more detailed level than you would otherwise get," Duffy said.

According to the Charleston Forum results, there was strong agreement across the board that all students deserve an equal chance for a high-quality education, regardless of race.

A majority of respondents agreed that providing equal opportunities in education is necessary and vital, even if it means paying more taxes to give students extra support.

“A lot of people really don't think the school systems are working, but it's encouraging because people share a lot of the same goals and essentially the interest in making them work,” Duffy said.

The most frequently cited reasons for failing schools among all survey respondents included lack of parental support and lack of funding, but participants also pointed to a shortage of quality teachers/administrators, family partnerships and discipline in schools.

The webinar is the third installment in a series of virtual events hosted by the forum. Each discussion focuses on one of the four key pillars of the study: education, criminal justice/policing, affordable housing/economics and history/symbols.

The final webinar, focusing on divisive monuments, symbols and exclusive clubs, is expected to take place in early December, Duffy said.

"So many of the discouraging results we see in different parts of society really come back to the root of the educational system," Duffy said. "I think people see that as this is a way we can address more than education."

Monday's event will be livestreamed via the forum's Facebook page, but viewers are encouraged to register for the webinar in advance. The link to register can be accessed at facebook.com/thecharlestonforum.