The Charleston Forum moves online for 2020, kicking off with coronavirus lecture

As coronavirus forces events across the globe to shutter, The Charleston Forum is transforming its annual lecture series in response to the ban on large gatherings.
Congressman Jim Clyburn was set to kick off the year's lectures with an analysis of racial disparities highlighted and intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We think the most timely way to address these issues is to have someone on the front lines," forum CEO Brian Duffy said. "Congressman Clyburn has spend his career trying to address many of the same issues that the forum seeks to address. There's no one with more expertise in these areas, especially in South Carolina."
A different speaker will follow every other weekend, leading up to the usual June conference. Houston police Chief Art Acevedo and former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams will stream discussions in May, hosted by The Aspen Institute Vice President John Simpkins.
Instead of gathering at the Charleston Music Hall as planned in June, the forum will stream a lecture and announce the results of its survey on race in the tri-county area, Duffy said.
The survey focuses on education, economics, criminal justice and historical monuments and artifacts, Duffy said, and will guide further discussions.
The forum, founded in 2016 in memory of the nine worshippers slaughtered at Mother Emanuel AME, has gathered hundreds of guests each year for solutions-based discussions of race.
Register for the free Zoom here.