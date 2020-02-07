8th suspect arrested in connection with shooting that killed Summerville High athlete

Dorchester County deputies have arrested four more teens in connection with a January shooting that killed a 16-year-old Summerville High School athlete, bringing the number of suspects in the case to eight.

Jordan Taylor Melton, 18, and a 15-year-old whose identity was not released were both arrested Thursday, each charged with one count of obstruction and four counts of attempted murder. On Friday morning, 18-year-old Dontae Kyree Baylock surrendered to detectives and was charged with four counts of attempted murder.

The eighth suspect, identified as Demetrius James Anderson, 18, turned himself in to authorities Friday afternoon, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office. He faces four counts of attempted murder and one county of obstruction of justice.

Lt. Rick Carson, a sheriff's office spokesman, said the teens were gathered at an apartment complex off Boone Hill Road, where a gun deal was taking place, on Jan. 27. Soon after, the shooting began. In arrest warrants, detectives said Baylock and Melton opened fire on a group that included Diante Shelton, 18, and Damonte Copeland-Remus, 17, who have since been taken into custody.

Jaquarie Nasir Perry, 16, had been walking past on his way home from track practice at Summerville High School when Copeland-Remus and Shelton chased him down and shot him in the back as he fled through Flowertown Village, Carson said.

Two other teenagers were also charged with murder in Perry's death, Carson said. They were processed as juveniles and have not been publicly identified.

