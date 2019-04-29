Sheriff's crime scene tape (copy) (copy)

One man is dead after North Charleston police said he was shot inside a residence Sunday night.

North Charleston Police Department spokesman Spencer Pryor said officers responded just before 11 a.m. to a Nibbs Lane home for a reported shooting. There, on the kitchen floor, authorities found a man who has not been publicly identified. He had been shot multiple times.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Pryor said the man received a phone call in the moments before he was shot and went downstairs to meet someone at the back door at which point gunfire rang out. An individual police described as a male wearing a black hoodie was seen by witnesses running from the area, he added. 

Sunday's shooting was the city's fourth recorded homicide in April and seventh this year, according to a Post and Courier database.

