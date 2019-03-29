North Charleston police this week charged a prison inmate with murder in a fatal shooting from 2016, making him the fifth person charged in the homicide.
Nathan James Burnett, 31, also faces counts of kidnapping, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Burnett, an inmate at Ridgeland Correctional Institution, appeared in court on the charges Tuesday.
He's charged in the Sept. 23, 2016, shooting death of 47-year-old Ivan Greene in North Charleston's Liberty Hill neighborhood.
Police were called to the neighborhood at 11:30 p.m. that night and found Greene suffering from a gunshot wound at 4658 Hassell St., according to an incident report. He died at Medical University Hospital.
Witnesses told officers a Lincoln Navigator pulled in front of a home and opened fire, shooting Greene, who lived across the street. The Navigator crashed into a utility pole down the road. Several men were spotted running away.
Investigators said Burnett was identified as one of the occupants of the Navigator and was armed with a firearm, according to an affidavit.
A witness said another suspect in the case had planned to find and shoot a person in front of 4658 Hassell Ave. who had allegedly shot and injured Burnett earlier in the day.
After the Greene's slaying, police said Burnett and two others in the wrecked SUV ran to a home on Ezekiel Avenue and forced their way in after a man came to the door. Police said they offered the resident $100 to not report the incident, and the resident refused the cash.
Burnett allegedly used a phone to contact a getaway driver for the group.
Police have arrested and charged four other people with murder in connection to Greene's death. The others defendants are Antoine Gill, Randall Myers, Maurice Washington and Brandon Grayer. Their charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.
Burnett is currently incarcerated for 2017 convictions of trafficking cocaine and weapon possession.