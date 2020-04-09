top story Test your knowledge of Tiger King, SC liquor store law with our weekly news quiz Staff Apr 9, 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Updated 56 min ago 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Subscribe today for $3.69 / week Did you stay up-to-date with this week's headlines? Test yourself with our weekly quiz. Need a refresher? Take a look at the stories below for hints. News Myrtle Beach Safari owner claims Netflix's 'Tiger King' exaggerated, denies having a harem By David Slade dslade@postandcourier.com COVID-19 Coronavirus forces 103-year-old Mount Pleasant condiment company to take Easter online By Hanna Raskin hraskin@postandcourier.com Food Softies sell well for Charleston area restaurants during pandemic, but wholesalers worry By Dave Infante dinfante@postandcourier.com COVID-19 Liquor stores in SC, across US remain open as 'non-essential' businesses close By Emily Williams ewilliams@postandcourier.com COVID-19 Believers to stand outside homes Easter morning with candles for virtual sunrise services By Rickey Ciapha Dennis Jr. rdennis@postandcourier.com COVID-19 Bustling Charleston area streets and venues eerily quiet amid coronavirus restrictions 2 min to read Sign up for our daily newsletter Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning. Email Sign up! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News Quiz Post And Courier South Carolina Charleston Current Events Softies Liquor Stores Easter Tiger King Coronavirus