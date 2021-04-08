hot top story Test your knowledge of this week's headlines with our news quiz Staff Apr 8, 2021 22 min ago 1 min to read Subscribe today for $2.29 / week Did you stay up-to-date with this week's headlines? Test yourself with our weekly quiz. Need a refresher? Take a look at the stories below for hints. Raskin Around Vivian Howard's hotly anticipated downtown Charleston restaurant announces opening date By Hanna Raskin hraskin@postandcourier.com News Charleston Housing Authority plans to demolish low-income apartments then build even more By David Slade dslade@postandcourier.com News SC governor's return to work order leaves CofC staff with just weeks to find child care By Libby Stanford lstanford@postandcourier.com Real Estate Target to open small-format store on King Street in downtown Charleston By Warren L. Wise wwise@postandcourier.com Military Digest Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration scheduled to soar through Charleston skies in 2022 By Thomas Novelly tnovelly@postandcourier.com News Charleston lawyer charged with assaulting girlfriend at bowling alley; bystander intervenes By Fleming Smith fsmith@postandcourier.com News SC woman seeks exit from prison in Charleston murder-for-hire case By Glenn Smith gsmith@postandcourier.com Tags News Quiz Post And Courier South Carolina Charleston Current Events Coronavirus Tim Scott Mask Ordinance Today's Top Headlines Donor Darla Moore writes off USC after it fails to acknowledge her mother's death An agitated Carnival again cancels cruises from Charleston, other ports Name of new North Charleston brewery raises ire of Low Tide, suing to defend its trademark Charleston's planned $22M pedestrian bridge integral to city's long-term plans Growth in Summerville and North Charleston bring traffic changes to Dorchester Road Charleston furniture store moving out of shopping center after paying $4.2M for new site Citadel baseball standout Tyler Corbitt enters NCAA transfer portal Office Depot closing in Mount Pleasant; new shop coming to King Street; restaurant closes Charleston's Shelby Rogers survives drama-filled match at Volvo Car Open 10 places in Charleston to find soft shell crabs so far this season