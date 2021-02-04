hot top story Test your knowledge of this week's headlines with our news quiz Staff Feb 4, 2021 1 hr ago 1 min to read Subscribe today for $2.29 / week Did you stay up-to-date with this week's headlines? Test yourself with our weekly quiz. Need a refresher? Take a look at the stories below for hints. Palmetto Politics SC judge, wife of Columbia mayor, faces questionable attacks in bid for promotion By Jamie Lovegrove jlovegrove@postandcourier.com News Mount Pleasant Chick-fil-A manager called on by mayor to assist COVID-19 vaccine line By Kalyn Oyer koyer@postandcourier.com Raskin Around Charleston bars cut capacity, cancel bands amid rumors of national news shows in town By Kalyn Oyer and Hanna Raskin koyer@postandcourier.com hraskin@postandcourier.com Business Belk's bankruptcy breaks from other retail restructurings By John McDermott jmcdermott@postandcourier.com Retail New stores on way to shuttered Pier 1 sites in Charleston; Mount Pleasant restaurant closes By Warren L. Wise wwise@postandcourier.com Raskin Around Charleston cites 21 restaurants for mask violations, including 7 certified as safe by state By Hanna Raskin hraskin@postandcourier.com Tags News Quiz Post And Courier South Carolina Charleston Current Events Coronavirus Tim Scott Mask Ordinance Today's Top Headlines SC lawmakers balk at keeping police from pulling over cars because of license plate frames Bishop England High faces $300M lawsuit over windows that let staff watch kids change HCS teachers demand end of plexiglass installation, pointing to 'mystery adult' workers New retailer coming to empty big box in Charleston; new West Ashley restaurant debuts soon Wife of Columbia mayor loses judicial race after conservative group cites Democratic ties Tweet stirs disagreement between Bishop England and Oceanside Collegiate SC seniors 65 to 69 can start getting COVID-19 vaccine shots Feb. 8 Country music star Miranda Lambert visits Charleston, goes to gospel brunch at Halls SC judge, wife of Columbia mayor, faces questionable attacks in bid for promotion Bill to allow home delivery of beer, wine in SC advances amid pandemic's shopping changes