hot top story Test your knowledge of this week's headlines with our news quiz Staff Sep 3, 2020 Sep 3, 2020 Updated 58 min ago 1 min to read Subscribe today for $3.36 / week Did you stay up-to-date with this week's headlines? Test yourself with our weekly quiz. Need a refresher? Take a look at the stories below for hints. Columnists Highest SC arts award removes name of Elizabeth O'Neill Verner By Maura Hogan mhogan@postandcourier.com Palmetto Politics Former SC congressman Mark Sanford launches nonprofit targeting debt, deficit By Schuyler Kropf skropf@postandcourier.com News Why the Ridgeville area has been seeing frequent road closures By Jerrel Floyd jfloyd@postandcourier.com News In 21 seconds, granite column that held John C. Calhoun above Charleston tumbled to ground By Mikaela Porter mporter@postandcourier.com News St. Julian Devine Community Center's iconic twin smokestacks in Charleston face demolition By Mikaela Porter mporter@postandcourier.com Sign up for our daily newsletter Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning. Email Sign up! Tags News Quiz Post And Courier South Carolina Charleston Current Events Coronavirus Tim Scott Mask Ordinance