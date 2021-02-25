hot top story Test your knowledge of this week's headlines with our news quiz Staff Feb 25, 2021 Feb 25, 2021 Updated 36 min ago 1 min to read Subscribe today for $2.29 / week Did you stay up-to-date with this week's headlines? Test yourself with our weekly quiz. Need a refresher? Take a look at the stories below for hints. News North Charleston motel added to National Register of Historic Places, getting restored By Rickey Ciapha Dennis Jr. rdennis@postandcourier.com Columbia Columbia police fire officer after report that he used force repeatedly in 5-month span By Joseph Cranney jcranney@postandcourier.com Business South Carolina scored its 2nd Forbes Five-Star hotel at coastal resort By Emily Williams ewilliams@postandcourier.com Health 37-year-old Charleston nurse has suffered from debilitating COVID-19 symptoms for months By Lauren Sausser lsausser@postandcourier.com Charleston Scene Rapper Nelly's sold-out downtown Charleston show canceled By Kalyn Oyer koyer@postandcourier.com Food The Macintosh in downtown Charleston to close. Founder says COVID-19 not the reason. By Hanna Raskin hraskin@postandcourier.com Tags News Quiz Post And Courier South Carolina Charleston Current Events Coronavirus Tim Scott Mask Ordinance Today's Top Headlines Former Vice President Mike Pence makes unannounced trip to Charleston Sick Myrtle Beach student held in school storage closet; HCS points to 'Re-Opening Plan' Road linking I-26 to new Port of Charleston terminal opens to traffic Ex-SCANA CEO pleads guilty to fraud in SC nuclear fiasco: 'I'm sorry it's come to this' Conflict surrounds Charleston School of Law land deal, with nearly $13M at stake Richland County coroner hires lawmaker ex-husband's brother, a former restaurant operator Boeing's issues with 787, including SC-made jets, have 'mushroomed,' says Air Lease Hundreds of vaccine appointments still available for Harris Teeter clinic, city says Editorial: We shouldn't have to ask why SC disabilities (or any) director was canned Clemson defensive end leaves football team after COVID-19 struggles