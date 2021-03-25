hot top story Test your knowledge of this week's headlines with our news quiz Staff Mar 25, 2021 1 hr ago 1 min to read Subscribe today for $2.29 / week Did you stay up-to-date with this week's headlines? Test yourself with our weekly quiz. Need a refresher? Take a look at the stories below for hints. Palmetto Politics Securing a presidential pardon is rare. But SC's Sen. Tim Scott landed one for his cousin. By Thomas Novelly tnovelly@postandcourier.com Local and State News Mount Pleasant neighborhoods, others in SC seek to remove 'plantation' from name By Adam Parker aparker@postandcourier.com Uncovered An SC councilman's company did work for his city for years. No one asked questions. By Stephen Hobbs and Thad Moore shobbs@postandcourier.com tmoore@postandcourier.com News Man finds a 6.45-inch prehistoric shark tooth in Summerville construction site By Jerrel Floyd jfloyd@postandcourier.com News System to bring severe weather, tornado risk to SC; forecasters say now is time to prepare By Gregory Yee gyee@postandcourier.com Raskin Around Former owners of popular New Jersey-themed pop-up opening a downtown Charleston restaurant By Hanna Raskin hraskin@postandcourier.com Tags News Quiz Post And Courier South Carolina Charleston Current Events Coronavirus Tim Scott Mask Ordinance Today's Top Headlines United adding flights between Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head and 7 Midwest cities Senate panel picks SC flag design but decision not final: 'Not going to please everybody' New retailers, restaurants on way to Moncks Corner, Hollywood, James Island and Charleston President's Marine One helicopters land at The Citadel in Charleston for training exercise Still in Phase 1B, SC health official says demand for vaccine appointments may be dropping Ex-Charleston economist turned swindler Al Parish freed from prison 11 years early Early College High School seniors prepare to graduate, some with a college degree in hand Aiken County native plans to transform historic property into community center, subdivision Georgia developer eyes former Charleston milk plant for new 225-unit apartment building Columbia Housing Authority selling troubled shopping center for half of construction price