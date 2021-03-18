hot top story Test your knowledge of this week's headlines with our news quiz Staff Mar 18, 2021 1 hr ago 1 min to read Subscribe today for $2.29 / week Did you stay up-to-date with this week's headlines? Test yourself with our weekly quiz. Need a refresher? Take a look at the stories below for hints. Greenville News Upstate SC store owner who sold $1.5 billion MegaMillions ticket charged with tax evasion By Eric Connor econnor@postandcourier.com News North Charleston councilman caught in web of financial troubles By Stephen Hobbs shobbs@postandcourier.com Real Estate Charleston County's $187M Highway 41 plan creates an uproar in Mount Pleasant By David Slade dslade@postandcourier.com Business SC governor urges passage of law to lure wine giant Gallo to Chester County By Jessica Holdman jholdman@postandcourier.com Real Estate Cafe, garden shop planned for old Charleston gas station relished by some, reviled by others By Warren L. Wise wwise@postandcourier.com News South Carolina city fires longtime fire chief, citing 'pattern of dishonesty' By Avery G. Wilks awilks@postandcourier.com Tags News Quiz Post And Courier South Carolina Charleston Current Events Coronavirus Tim Scott Mask Ordinance Today's Top Headlines SC to see possible tornadoes, severe storms statewide on Thursday Man finds a 6.45-inch prehistoric shark tooth in Summerville construction site Citadel cadet charged in Capitol riot booted from school Republican club, remains a student New restaurants, distillery, fresh market and liquor chain coming to Charleston area Tornado watch for 12 counties includes Charleston as SC faces severe weather Columbia mayoral candidate fights USC's alcohol licenses: 'Shirking their responsibility' 'Open carry with training' gun bill passes SC House over police objections Mount Pleasant is planning new limits on short-term rentals Tyson reopening Columbia facility as pork and beef plant with 330 employees Sapakoff: A Frank Martin legacy riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma