hot top story Test your knowledge of this week's headlines with our news quiz Staff Jun 10, 2021 5 min ago 1 min to read Subscribe today for $4 for 4 months Did you stay up-to-date with this week's headlines? Test yourself with our weekly quiz. Need a refresher? Take a look at the stories below for hints. News Frantic buyers, happy sellers, bidding wars. SC housing sales and shortages shoot up prices. By David Slade, Anna B. Mitchell, Mike Fitts and Jay Rodriguez dslade@postandcourier.com amitchell@postandcourier.com mfitts@postandcourier.com JRodriguez@postandcourier.com News 2 members of prominent SC legal family shot dead in Colleton County By Gregory Yee gyee@postandcourier.com Columbia News Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney interested in USC president's job again By Andy Shain and Jessica Holdman ashain@postandcourier.com jholdman@postandcourier.com Real Estate Homebuilder Lennar buys nearly 1,500 acres in Goose Creek for $41.2M By Warren L. Wise wwise@postandcourier.com Food Food Network's 'Juneteenth Menu' series features SC Black women chefs, host By Kalyn Oyer koyer@postandcourier.com National Sports Sapakoff: Baseball card madness makes Target, Walmart stores stop sales By Gene Sapakoff Tags News Quiz Post And Courier South Carolina Charleston Current Events Coronavirus Tim Scott Mask Ordinance Today's Top Headlines Rumors swirl about double homicide involving SC law family. Some details begin to emerge. 2 Charleston-area food-truck owners facing SC tax evasion charges Developers acquire 20,000-acre Palmetto Bluff resort property near Hilton Head Island A new Bulldog in town: The Citadel reveals new logo, branding for athletics SC astronomy experts say Thursday's annular eclipse may be most visible from Isle of Palms SC senators vote 'no confidence' in embattled DJJ chief after he again refused to resign North Charleston pizzeria says it is closing because of 'staffing shortage' Lifetime placement on sex offender list unconstitutional, SC Supreme Court rules Editorial: Corruption at John de la Howe demands criminal investigation, clean sweep 2 members of prominent SC legal family shot dead in Colleton County