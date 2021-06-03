Test your knowledge of this week's headlines with our news quiz

You have permission to edit this article.
Jun 3, 2021
1 hr ago
1 min to read
Subscribe today for $4 for 4 months
Did you stay up-to-date with this week's headlines? Test yourself with our weekly quiz.
Need a refresher? Take a look at the stories below for hints.
News
SC Supreme Court overturns permits in latest battle over Captain Sam's Spit
By Chloe Johnson cjohnson@postandcourier.com
I Am Omar
A quest for the true identity of Omar ibn Said, a Muslim man enslaved in the Carolinas
By Jennifer Berry Hawes jhawes@postandcourier.com
Myrtle Beach Business
'Intense demand' for Myrtle Beach-area hotels creates 'once-in-a-lifetime' projection for 2021
By Jay Rodriguez jrodriguez@postandcourier.com
Local and State News
Charleston, Johns Island undergoing huge demographic shift among Blacks, Whites
By Adam Parker aparker@postandcourier.com
Business
SC jury awards $4.4M over home seller's failure to disclose altered elevator
By David Wren dwren@postandcourier.com
Charleston Scene
Darius Rucker to perform concert for Charleston health care workers at Windjammer
By Kalyn Oyer koyer@postandcourier.com
