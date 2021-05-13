hot top story Test your knowledge of this week's headlines with our news quiz Staff May 13, 2021 22 min ago 1 min to read Subscribe today for $2.98 / week Did you stay up-to-date with this week's headlines? Test yourself with our weekly quiz. Need a refresher? Take a look at the stories below for hints. News Charleston resident Bill Murray scheduled to fly over RiverDogs opening night in C-17 By Thomas Novelly tnovelly@postandcourier.com Business Gov. McMaster calls for SC to end all federal pandemic unemployment programs By Emily Williams ewilliams@postandcourier.com Columbia Columbia could become first SC city to ban controversial conversion therapy By Stephen Fastenau sfastenau@postandcourier.com Clemson Clemson's Trevor Lawrence's hair stylist sends him off to Jacksonville By Joshua Needelman jneedelman@postandcourier.com Columbia USC President Caslen offered to resign after speech plagiarism. Board boss didn't accept. By Andy Shain ashain@postandcourier.com Palmetto Politics Pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood draws hundreds, Michael Flynn to Ladson bar in bid for SC GOP By Shamira McCray smccray@postandcourier.com Tags News Quiz Post And Courier South Carolina Charleston Current Events Coronavirus Tim Scott Mask Ordinance Today's Top Headlines USC President Caslen resigns as plagiarism scandal ends rocky tenure: 'Not the right fit' Updated SC law grants in-state tuition to veterans regardless of when they served 2 new restaurants on way to Mount Pleasant; 2 new retailers opening in downtown Charleston USC president apologizes, admits to plagiarizing end of commencement speech North Charleston officials release Jamal Sutherland arrest video, audio Gallo winery project in SC may uncork millions to expand state park known for water lilies Hicks: Video of Charleston County jail death is coming, and it’s not good SC elections chief to resign at end of year after drawing heat for pandemic suggestions USC President Caslen offered to resign after speech plagiarism. Board boss didn't accept. USC President Caslen's offer to resign should have been brought to the board, trustees say