top story Test your knowledge of this week's headlines with our news quiz Staff Jul 23, 2020 1 hr ago 1 min to read Subscribe today for $3.69 / week Did you stay up-to-date with this week's headlines? Test yourself with our weekly quiz. Need a refresher? Take a look at the stories below for hints. Palmetto Politics Mississippi doesn't fly its Confederate state flag anymore. The Citadel won't either. By Schuyler Kropf skropf@postandcourier.com Business Walmart to build $220M distribution center near Charleston, create 1,000 jobs, boost port By David Wren dwren@postandcourier.com Business USC aims to sell a former, fading rice plantation it owns — again By John McDermott jmcdermott@postandcourier.com Business Judge approves Santee Cooper ratepayer settlement over failed VC Summer nuclear project By Avery G. Wilks and Andrew Brown awilks@postandcourier.com abrown@postandcourier.com News Kanye West attracts crowd in North Charleston in bid to make it on SC ballot for president By Fleming Smith fsmith@postandcourier.com Sign up for our daily newsletter Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning. Email Sign up! Tags News Quiz Post And Courier South Carolina Charleston Current Events Coronavirus Tim Scott Mask Ordinance