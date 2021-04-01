hot top story Test your knowledge of this week's headlines with our news quiz Staff Apr 1, 2021 37 min ago 1 min to read Subscribe today for $2.29 / week Did you stay up-to-date with this week's headlines? Test yourself with our weekly quiz. Need a refresher? Take a look at the stories below for hints. Real Estate New hotel with rooftop venue, ocean views opening at Isle of Palms resort By Emily Williams ewilliams@postandcourier.com Uncovered Suspended over past felonies, SC councilman kept treating himself to taxpayer funds By Avery G. Wilks and Travis Jenkins awilks@postandcourier.com tjenkins@onlinechester.com South Carolina Uncertainty still swirls around Gamecock basketball after legislative involvement By David Cloninger dcloninger@postandcourier.com News Huge new plan for former Navy base calls for homes, shops, concert venue and more By David Slade dslade@postandcourier.com Business United adding 45 weekly flights between Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head and 7 Midwest cities By Warren L. Wise wwise@postandcourier.com Columbia Business New hemp derivative grabs attention of SC law enforcement with Lexington vape shop closure By Jessica Holdman jholdman@postandcourier.com Tags News Quiz Post And Courier South Carolina Charleston Current Events Coronavirus Tim Scott Mask Ordinance Today's Top Headlines Charleston lawyer charged with assaulting girlfriend at bowling alley; bystander intervenes Charleston Housing Authority plans to demolish low-income apartments then build even more Charleston-area restaurant closing while 4 other food-and-beverage venues are in the works Target to open small-format store on King Street in downtown Charleston Charleston County sheriff's deputy ticketed for crash that killed 2 women SC Supreme Court reprimands ex-Charleston judge who tried to get tickets dismissed Clemson's Ross addresses spine condition for first time At 80, Columbia sandwich institution unites generations of owners and customers SC Senate votes to require all school districts to offer full classroom return by April 12 Editorial: Convicting officer in George Floyd's death is no slam dunk; let's recognize that reality