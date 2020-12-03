hot top story Test your knowledge of this week's headlines with our news quiz Staff Dec 3, 2020 17 min ago 1 min to read Subscribe today for $2.29 / week Did you stay up-to-date with this week's headlines? Test yourself with our weekly quiz. Need a refresher? Take a look at the stories below for hints. Columbia News Lexington-Richland 5 schools reduce in-person class days after walkout, protests By Adam Benson abenson@postandcourier.com Charleston Scene Charleston holiday and boat parade canceled this year, but parking free with voucher By Kalyn Oyer koyer@postandcourier.com News Once a coastal phenomenon, population growth hot spots spread across South Carolina By David Slade dslade@postandcourier.com News Charleston city councilman floats idea of West Ashley leaving city, forming new town By Mikaela Porter mporter@postandcourier.com Myrtle Beach Health Fan behavior casts a rule-breaking shadow over record-breaking CCU football team By Nick Masuda nmasuda@postandcourier.com Tags News Quiz Post And Courier South Carolina Charleston Current Events Coronavirus Tim Scott Mask Ordinance Today's Top Headlines Thomas Rivers, Charleston OB-GYN, dies at age 86 Sapakoff: Gamecocks football coach search history through Clemson eyes 3rd restaurant opens in Mount Pleasant center this year; Charleston clothing shop to open Clemson offers in-house coronavirus tests free to the public as Upstate cases spike Horry County has worst day for new COVID-19 cases since mid-July; hospitals at full capacity These Charleston area restaurants are equipped with patio heaters for safer outdoor dining A hit from the start, SC-built Sprinter a commercial van icon at 25 years Hicks: A farewell to one of the last grande dames of Charleston's history Police charge two people after body found in North Charleston Coastal Carolina to host BYU Saturday after COVID-19 issues in Liberty program