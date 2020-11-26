hot top story Test your knowledge of this week's headlines with our news quiz Staff Nov 26, 2020 Nov 26, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago 1 min to read Subscribe today for $2.98 / week Did you stay up-to-date with this week's headlines? Test yourself with our weekly quiz. Need a refresher? Take a look at the stories below for hints. Business SC governor calls on Dominion Energy to drop plans to raise 753K customers' bills By Andrew Brown abrown@postandcourier.com South Carolina Could Shane Beamer be Gamecocks' next football coach? Former USC players hope so. By David Cloninger dcloninger@postandcourier.com Local and State News Charleston's biggest Halloween fan, stricken with cancer, gets made-for-movies ending By Adam Parker aparker@postandcourier.com Myrtle Beach Health Fan behavior casts a rule-breaking shadow over record-breaking CCU football team By Nick Masuda nmasuda@postandcourier.com Tags News Quiz Post And Courier South Carolina Charleston Current Events Coronavirus Tim Scott Mask Ordinance Today's Top Headlines