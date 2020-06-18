top story Test your knowledge of this week's headlines with our news quiz Staff Jun 18, 2020 2 hrs ago 1 min to read Subscribe today for $3.69 / week Did you stay up-to-date with this week's headlines? Test yourself with our weekly quiz. Need a refresher? Take a look at the stories below for hints. News Jay-Z calls for Charleston Police Department to dismiss charges of Marion Square protester By Kalyn Oyer koyer@postandcourier.com Food Restaurateur Ronnie Boals enriched Charleston area for 50 years; diners returned the favor By Hanna Raskin hraskin@postandcourier.com 8 min to read Sports Citadel alumni seek to rename Johnson Hagood Stadium, which honors a Confederate general By Jeff Hartsell jhartsell@postandcourier.com Business Hotel design at Charleston gateway gets 'no' from board, harsh criticism from residents By Emily Williams ewilliams@postandcourier.com News 'This is our town': Rats invade some Charleston neighborhoods near closed restaurants By Mikaela Porter mporter@postandcourier.com News Another SC college considers removing Tillman name from campus building By Adam Benson abenson@postandcourier.com Sign up for our daily newsletter Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning. Email Sign up! Tags News Quiz Post And Courier South Carolina Charleston Current Events Coronavirus