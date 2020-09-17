hot top story Test your knowledge of this week's headlines with our news quiz Staff Sep 17, 2020 1 hr ago 1 min to read Subscribe today for $3.36 / week Did you stay up-to-date with this week's headlines? Test yourself with our weekly quiz. Need a refresher? Take a look at the stories below for hints. Longform Few will ever see SC's elusive black rail. Will climate change make it vanish forever? By Tony Bartelme tbartelme@postandcourier.com Business JetBlue to launch nonstop flights between Charleston and LA By Warren L. Wise wwise@postandcourier.com Raskin Around Rodney Scott's BBQ in downtown Charleston sets sales record following 'Chef's Table' release By Hanna Raskin hraskin@postandcourier.com Real Estate Charleston sues 'Big Oil' for flooding in SC Lowcountry caused by global warming By Mikaela Porter mporter@postandcourier.com Columbia BullStreet's Babcock Building stood both iconic and infamous in Columbia skyline By Jessica Holdman jholdman@postandcourier.com Sign up for our daily newsletter Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning. Email Sign up! Tags News Quiz Post And Courier South Carolina Charleston Current Events Coronavirus Tim Scott Mask Ordinance