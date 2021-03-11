hot top story Test your knowledge of this week's headlines with our news quiz Staff Mar 11, 2021 Mar 11, 2021 Updated 26 min ago 1 min to read Subscribe today for $2.29 / week Did you stay up-to-date with this week's headlines? Test yourself with our weekly quiz. Need a refresher? Take a look at the stories below for hints. News Mount Pleasant prepares to ban most new apartments and condominiums through early 2023 By David Slade dslade@postandcourier.com Real Estate Kiawah mansion built in early 1800s hits the market for $21M By Warren L. Wise wwise@postandcourier.com Business Student loan debt influencing who can own a home in SC's booming real estate market By Andrew Brown abrown@postandcourier.com Charleston Scene Charleston extras requested for Season 2 of Danny McBride's 'The Righteous Gemstones' By Kalyn Oyer koyer@postandcourier.com Tags News Quiz Post And Courier South Carolina Charleston Current Events Coronavirus Tim Scott Mask Ordinance Today's Top Headlines SC drivers hogging left lanes face stiffer fines, prison time in House-approved proposal Columbia airport last major SC metro area holdout for Southwest Airlines Columbia-area teacher's aide charged with lewd act with dog, child porn possession 2 restaurants opening soon in North Charleston; Goose Creek Chick-fil-A closing for redo As need for rentals increase, a new Myrtle Beach 55+ community slated for April opening Editorial: Cities, counties must save SC from Henry McMaster's premature COVID victory dance. Lexington ended mask mandate in meeting that violated state law, SC press chief says Hundreds of Kiawah households vow to avoid using rat poisons blamed for bobcat decline No. 10 South Carolina uses late rally at The Citadel to stay unbeaten Facing pandemic losses, Charleston Symphony rethinks organization