hot top story Test your knowledge of this week's headlines with our news quiz Staff Jun 24, 2021 55 min ago 1 min to read Subscribe today for $4 for 4 months Did you stay up-to-date with this week's headlines? Test yourself with our weekly quiz. Need a refresher? Take a look at the stories below for hints. News Investigation into Murdaugh slayings shines new light on old cases By Steve Garrison sgarrison@postandcourier.com Columbia News SC teen died on a boat trip. But details unclear after police fail to ask key questions. By Jessica Holdman and Stephen Fastenau jholdman@postandcourier.com sfastenau@postandcourier.com Real Estate Charleston Place, the city's biggest hotel and revitalization engine, is up for sale By Emily Williams ewilliams@postandcourier.com Columbia News Prominent Columbia restaurateur arrested on drug possession charges By Adam Benson and David Clarey abenson@postandcourier.com dclarey@postandcourier.com Charleston Scene Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner seen at Kiawah Island Beach Club By Kalyn Oyer koyer@postandcourier.com Food Charleston's The Taco Spot never trademarked the name, so owners changed it 13 years later By Kalyn Oyer koyer@postandcourier.com Tags News Quiz Post And Courier South Carolina Charleston Current Events Coronavirus Tim Scott Mask Ordinance Today's Top Headlines Contents of long-buried Calhoun monument time capsule surprise archaeologists Investigation into Murdaugh slayings shines new light on old cases After 40 years, Eastover’s Mr. Bunky’s Market remains a bastion of Southern flavor, variety Editorial: Forcing out celebrated SC school chief is just the latest act of contempt SC's new rules for flounder catch go into effect July 1, as state embarks on a new hatchery North Charleston city employees could get up to $5,000 each in COVID-19 bonuses Murdaugh murder case leads SLED to open investigation into Hampton teen's 2015 death New dining venue coming to Mount Pleasant; lighting, candle shops relocating in Charleston Chapin area growing so fast that some want to control development to keep small-town feel I-26 traffic still snarled hours after 9 vehicles crash, igniting fires