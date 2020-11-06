hot top story Test your knowledge of this week's headlines with our news quiz Staff Nov 6, 2020 1 hr ago 1 min to read Subscribe today for $2.98 / week Did you stay up-to-date with this week's headlines? Test yourself with our weekly quiz. Need a refresher? Take a look at the stories below for hints. Columbia News Black, homeless people among the first arrested under Columbia's new hate speech law By Jessica Holdman jholdman@postandcourier.com Raskin Around Downtown Charleston restaurant swamped with resumes from Northerners driven here by COVID By Hanna Raskin hraskin@postandcourier.com News Man in hammock guards Daniel Island tree, threatened by proposed road widening By Sara Coello scoello@postandcourier.com Food Mushroom foraging trendy in pandemic SC, but untrained gatherers risk poisoning themselves By Kalyn Oyer koyer@postandcourier.com News North Charleston homeowner discovers potential Cold War-era bomb shelter behind house By Rickey Ciapha Dennis Jr. rdennis@postandcourier.com Tags News Quiz Post And Courier South Carolina Charleston Current Events Coronavirus Tim Scott Mask Ordinance Today's Top Headlines Charleston restaurateur says naming Election Day burger for Trump comments was 'a mistake' Sullivan's Island home fetches record $8.2 million in seaside town near Charleston Pop-up holiday bar returns to Mount Pleasant with festive cocktails and decor Nikki Haley 2024 timetable could hinge on Tuesday's White House outcome Biden made gains in SC cities, suburbs, but rural voters handed Trump a big victory Dorchester County vote totals affirm Nancy Mace victory over Joe Cunningham Viral video of church league flag football tackle is hit of the year Harrison dominated mail-in votes, but on Election Day Republicans gave Graham the win SC firm orders millions of surgical gloves that never arrived. Now, $5.2M is missing. Republicans solidify control in SC with election sweep as Democrats seek answers