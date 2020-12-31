hot top story Test your knowledge of this week's headlines with our news quiz Staff Dec 31, 2020 21 min ago 1 min to read Subscribe today for $2.29 / week Did you stay up-to-date with this week's headlines? Test yourself with our weekly quiz. Need a refresher? Take a look at the stories below for hints. South Carolina Former Clemson defensive coordinator could be on Beamer's list at South Carolina By David Cloninger dcloninger@postandcourier.com Business High school teacher alleges Netflix ripped off his work for 'Outer Banks' series By David Wren dwren@postandcourier.com News South Carolina historians picked a new design for the state flag. Everyone hates it. By Avery G. Wilks awilks@postandcourier.com Columbia Columbia water bill hikes could be due to new technology, utility says BY Stephen Fastenau sfastenau@postandcourier.com Myrtle Beach Business Myrtle Beach airport announces new United Airlines nonstop service to Northeast market By Jay Rodriguez jrodriguez@postandcourier.com Local and State News North Charleston nonprofit receives $251K to aid nontraditional families during pandemic By Jenna Schiferl jschiferl@postandcourier.com Tags News Quiz Post And Courier South Carolina Charleston Current Events Coronavirus Tim Scott Mask Ordinance Today's Top Headlines South Carolina historians picked a new design for the state flag. Everyone hates it. Upstate SC hospitals, short on staff due to virus, at capacity to care for COVID-19 patients Charleston native and Air Force captain fashions activewear line for the gym By 2020's end, SC has the doses of vaccine it hoped for. Less than a third have been given. Ryan Hilinski to transfer from Gamecocks' football program Suspect in shootout with Charleston police died of gunshot wound to the head, coroner says Mount Pleasant plans to designate dozens of homes, buildings as historic, some from 1960s Commentary: Uphold idea of Southern hospitality, even for those from Ohio South Carolina historians settle on a new state flag design Large New Year's Eve bashes at Patriots Point, elsewhere in SC, called off