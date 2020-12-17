hot top story Test your knowledge of this week's headlines with our news quiz Staff Dec 17, 2020 Dec 17, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago 1 min to read Subscribe today for $2.29 / week Did you stay up-to-date with this week's headlines? Test yourself with our weekly quiz. Need a refresher? Take a look at the stories below for hints. Raskin Around Downtown Charleston raw bar can't contain its success, obtains Fulton Five as waiting area By Hanna Raskin hraskin@postandcourier.com South Carolina USC president, Army vet Caslen speaks on Gamecocks' national anthem protest By David Cloninger dcloninger@postandcourier.com News SC schools modify plans amid teacher outcry, COVID-19 surge: 'They just want to quit' By Jenna Schiferl and Adam Benson jschiferl@postandcourier.com abenson@postandcourier.com Real Estate $82M apartment sale believed to be record on Charleston peninsula By Warren L. Wise wwise@postandcourier.com Columbia News USC accepts gift of $300,000 in Kiss memorabilia from Charleston area couple By Andy Shain ashain@postandcourier.com Columbia News Dean at USC's largest college steps down as new administration takes shape By Andy Shain ashain@postandcourier.com Tags News Quiz Post And Courier South Carolina Charleston Current Events Coronavirus Tim Scott Mask Ordinance Today's Top Headlines Catholic priest Michel Mukad, 38, diagnosed with COVID-19, takes his own life next day USC accepts gift of $300,000 in Kiss memorabilia from Charleston area couple Dean at USC's largest college steps down as new administration takes shape City drafting 'code of conduct' as nearly 29,000 call for Charleston councilman to resign Folly Beach killer Richard Valenti dies in hospital after long illness Former Clemson coach Tommy Bowden reflects on Ray Ray McElrathbey, 'Safety' movie Ben Navarro to give $10K a year to Charleston high school grads to help pay for college Former DNC, SC Democratic Party chairman Don Fowler dies at 85 Roundup: Myrtle Beach business licenses increase in November, couple close at popular corner Senate votes to confirm longtime Charleston County attorney as US district court judge