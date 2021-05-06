hot top story Test your knowledge of this week's headlines with our news quiz Staff May 6, 2021 46 min ago 1 min to read Subscribe today for $2.98 / week Did you stay up-to-date with this week's headlines? Test yourself with our weekly quiz. Need a refresher? Take a look at the stories below for hints. News All public housing in Charleston to be replaced or renovated in sweeping initiative By David Slade dslade@postandcourier.com Palmetto Politics McMaster: 'Unreasonable' COVID restrictions, including mask mandates, need to end in SC By Seanna Adcox sadcox@postandcourier.com Charleston Scene The Beach Boys will be bringing a 'Fun, Fun, Fun' performance to Charleston By Kalyn Oyer koyer@postandcourier.com Real Estate Charleston church site slated to be redeveloped into $40M, 250-unit apartment building By Warren L. Wise wwise@postandcourier.com Myrtle Beach Area News Worker enslaved at SC restaurant should get $546,000 from manager, court rules By Jay Rodriguez and Richard Caines jrodriguez@postandcourier.com rcaines@postandcourier.com Palmetto Politics Pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood draws hundreds, Michael Flynn to Ladson bar in bid for SC GOP By Shamira McCray smccray@postandcourier.com Tags News Quiz Post And Courier South Carolina Charleston Current Events Coronavirus Tim Scott Mask Ordinance Today's Top Headlines Shootout erupts in Five Points soon after judge rules Columbia gun edicts break state law Shipping lines reject Charleston port's Leatherman Terminal due to union dispute, lawsuit SC House approves forcing death row inmates to choose electrocution or firing squad Conway restaurant served accused killer after Gov. McMasters' COVID curfew, lawsuit claims Charleston advisers on peninsula seawall have a lot of questions about the $1.4B project Federal Judge Joe Dawson, facing ethics complaint, seeks Charleston County contract change Charleston resident Bill Murray scheduled to fly over RiverDogs opening night in C-17 SC death row case reaches state Supreme Court as lawmakers push to restart executions Multimillion-dollar settlement reached between Myrtle Beach woman and Hyundai due to defect Worker enslaved at SC restaurant should get $546,000 from manager, court rules