top story Test your knowledge of this week's headlines with our news quiz Staff Jul 16, 2020 2 hrs ago 1 min to read Subscribe today for $3.69 / week Did you stay up-to-date with this week's headlines? Test yourself with our weekly quiz. Need a refresher? Take a look at the stories below for hints. News Dark money groups spent at least $875,000 trying to sway Myrtle Beach state Senate race By Andrew Brown and Jamie Lovegrove Business Lindsey Graham introduced a bill giving police a way to unlock phones, decrypt messages By Mary Katherine Wildeman mkwildeman@postandcourier.com Real Estate Developer to give update on plans for undeveloped Laurel Island on Charleston peninsula By Warren L. Wise wwise@postandcourier.com News Governor signs bill overhauling how Charleston County residents elect school board members By Jenna Schiferl jschiferl@postandcourier.com Business Charleston's African American Museum marks milestone, on track for 2022 opening By Emily Williams ewilliams@postandcourier.com Sign up for our daily newsletter Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning. Email Sign up! Tags News Quiz Post And Courier South Carolina Charleston Current Events Coronavirus Tim Scott Mask Ordinance