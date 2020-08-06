top story Test your knowledge of this week's headlines with our news quiz Staff Aug 6, 2020 4 hrs ago 1 min to read Subscribe today for $3.36 / week Did you stay up-to-date with this week's headlines? Test yourself with our weekly quiz. Need a refresher? Take a look at the stories below for hints. Palmetto Politics Lindsey Graham to propose compromise on unemployment benefits during pandemic By Jamie Lovegrove jlovegrove@postandcourier.com Real Estate Hundreds of Charleston area residents sue Isle of Palms over beach parking restrictions By David Slade dslade@postandcourier.com 2 min to read Arts and Travel Archaeologists pinpoint Tar Bluff location of patriot John Laurens' death By Adam Parker aparker@postandcourier.com Charleston Scene Ryan Reynolds says he regrets wedding at Charleston plantation during interview By Kalyn Oyer koyer@postandcourier.com Sign up for our daily newsletter Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning. Email Sign up! Tags News Quiz Post And Courier South Carolina Charleston Current Events Coronavirus Tim Scott Mask Ordinance