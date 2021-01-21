hot top story Test your knowledge of this week's headlines with our news quiz Staff Jan 21, 2021 28 min ago 1 min to read Subscribe today for $2.29 / week Did you stay up-to-date with this week's headlines? Test yourself with our weekly quiz. Need a refresher? Take a look at the stories below for hints. News The Navy's USS High Point was abandoned. A Charleston man hopes to bring it back to life. By Thomas Novelly tnovelly@postandcourier.com Real Estate Mobile home park in Mount Pleasant area to be redeveloped. Tenants struggle to relocate. By David Slade dslade@postandcourier.com Real Estate SC was No. 2 moving destination in US in 2020, study says By Warren L. Wise wwise@postandcourier.com Palmetto Politics Conservative SC district jolted by Rep. Tom Rice's vote to impeach Trump By Tyler Fleming and Jamie Lovegrove tfleming@postandcourier.com; jlovegrove@postandcourier.com News First South Carolinian charged in Capitol riot, allegedly took selfie at Calhoun statue By Avery G. Wilks awilks@postandcourier.com Tags News Quiz Post And Courier South Carolina Charleston Current Events Coronavirus Tim Scott Mask Ordinance Today's Top Headlines 2 Columbia Bi-Lo locations to close, but the future plans for 1 store remain unclear Florida-based restaurant chain to open its 1st SC venue in North Charleston soon Clyburn says ex-President George W. Bush told him he's 'the savior' for endorsing Biden References to South Carolina spotted at Biden's inauguration with fashion, music and more Village at Sandhill loses 2 clothing retailers; Columbia airport reports a tough year Vice President Kamala Harris wears outfit by SC fashion designer on Inauguration Day Roper coronavirus vaccine drive-thru opens in North Charleston to eager SC seniors Charleston poet laureate writes updated 'My Country Tis of Thee' lyrics for inauguration Coyote captured in bathroom at Cane Bay Elementary School North Charleston principal, councilman gets job at Walmart to help low-income students