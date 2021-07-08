hot top story Test your knowledge of this week's headlines with our news quiz Staff Jul 8, 2021 1 hr ago 1 min to read Subscribe today for $4 for 4 months Did you stay up-to-date with this week's headlines? Test yourself with our weekly quiz. Need a refresher? Take a look at the stories below for hints. News Nancy Mace votes to remove Confederate statues from Capitol, breaking with SC Republicans By Thomas Novelly tnovelly@postandcourier.com Uncovered Forensic audit of Allendale County finds severe mishandling of finances By Jennifer Berry Hawes jhawes@postandcourier.com Understand SC Understand SC: Lack of details about Murdaugh homicides leaves questions, rumors By Emily Williams; understandsc@postandcourier.com News 2 arrested after 200 squirrels, other wild animals found in crowded SC mobile home By Shamira McCray smccray@postandcourier.com Charleston Scene Actress Busy Philipps asks Charleston Twitter for bear cake pan for daughter's birthday By Kalyn Oyer koyer@postandcourier.com Tags News Quiz Post And Courier South Carolina Charleston Current Events Coronavirus Tim Scott Mask Ordinance Today's Top Headlines Hemingway couple wins 300K jury award against the city of Myrtle Beach Delta variant could quickly spread in SC because of large unvaccinated population Minimal damage from Elsa gives Lowcountry, SC a collective sigh of relief Lawyer wants to know if police shielded Paul Murdaugh in 2019 fatal boat crash case Cayce cut 120 acres of trees along trail, creating what some call an 'unsightly eyesore' Food options again lead latest growth on Columbia's Garners Ferry Road Charleston home sells for $13.5M, setting record for peninsula residence Charleston pizzeria plans more venues; restaurant rebrands, another opens; art shop closing Power outages, tornado warning reported across Myrtle Beach region due to Tropical Storm Elsa North Charleston authorities report shooting death of Moncks Corner teen