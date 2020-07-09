top story Test your knowledge of this week's headlines with our news quiz Staff Jul 9, 2020 Jul 9, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago 1 min to read Subscribe today for $3.69 / week Did you stay up-to-date with this week's headlines? Test yourself with our weekly quiz. Need a refresher? Take a look at the stories below for hints. Raskin Around Geechie Boy Mill drops its brand in favor of a name that won't 'cause harm or discomfort' By Hanna Raskin hraskin@postandcourier.com News Pedestrian, bicycle safety in Charleston could mean one-lane for cars on King Street By Mikaela Porter mporter@postandcourier.com Real Estate Charleston's 350 years old, but most of the city's growth happened during the last 50 By David Slade dslade@postandcourier.com Columnists A world-famous, Charleston-powered protest song sounds again By Maura Hogan mhogan@postandcourier.com Sign up for our daily newsletter Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning. Email Sign up! Tags News Quiz Post And Courier South Carolina Charleston Current Events Coronavirus Tim Scott Mask Ordinance