hot top story Test your knowledge of this week's headlines with our news quiz Staff Nov 12, 2020 2 hrs ago 1 min to read Did you stay up-to-date with this week's headlines? Test yourself with our weekly quiz. Need a refresher? Take a look at the stories below for hints. Palmetto Politics Growing populations in Republican areas helped Nancy Mace beat Joe Cunningham for Congress By David Slade and Bryan Brussee News Charleston County sells former Naval Hospital for $15m; hundreds of apartments planned By David Slade dslade@postandcourier.com Palmetto Politics Dorchester County is now hand-counting more than 14,000 misprinted ballots By Avery G. Wilks and Jerrel Floyd awilks@postandcourier.com jfloyd@postandcourier.com News New restrictions could reduce the number of abandoned boats in Folly Beach waterways By Shamira McCray smccray@postandcourier.com Sports New York Yankees confirm no more Charleston RiverDogs affiliation By Gene Sapakoff Tags News Quiz Post And Courier South Carolina Charleston Current Events Coronavirus Tim Scott Mask Ordinance Today's Top Headlines McMaster emergency orders legal, judge rules in lawsuit filed by Spartanburg restaurant 2 European-style hotspots in downtown Charleston on brink of ending months-long closures Richland Two students say district 'ignoring our voices' in denying teacher accommodations Ballet dancer who founded Charleston company arrested in shooting death of husband SC plastics packager opens new site with environment in mind 4 more Columbia-area Bi-Lo groceries will switch to Food Lion next year Myrtle Beach High School student dies, autopsy to be completed, coroner says Charleston International Airport evacuation leaves flights delayed, passengers stranded Ladson shopping center being redeveloped; new retailer to open in downtown Charleston Portion of King Street will be closed Monday and possibly Tuesday for new 5G installation