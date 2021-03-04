top story Test your knowledge of this week's headlines with our news quiz Staff Mar 4, 2021 Mar 4, 2021 Updated 13 min ago 1 min to read Subscribe today for $2.29 / week Did you stay up-to-date with this week's headlines? Test yourself with our weekly quiz. Need a refresher? Take a look at the stories below for hints. Business Interest rates are rising, making rising-rate CDs worth considering By David Slade dslade@postandcourier.com News Time capsule found under Charleston's Calhoun monument opened after more than a century By Andrew Brown abrown@postandcourier.com Palmetto Politics Former Vice President Mike Pence makes unannounced trip to Charleston By Schuyler Kropf skropf@postandcourier.com News SC lifting restrictions on mass gatherings, ending 11 p.m. alcohol curfew on Monday By Hanna Raskin and Andy Shain hraskin@postandcourier.com ashain@postandcourier.com Greenville Business Bi-Lo is ending. Its employees mourn the loss, relive the heyday, wrestle with loyalty. By Conor Hughes chughes@postandcourier.com 12 min to read News In little-watched Greenville fire district, public servants served themselves By Avery G. Wilks and Joseph Cranney awilks@postandcourier.com jcranney@postandcourier.com Tags News Quiz Post And Courier South Carolina Charleston Current Events Coronavirus Tim Scott Mask Ordinance Today's Top Headlines Great white sharks feed on dead whale off Myrtle Beach coast; expert critical of fishermen 3 new vintage shops open in Charleston; new Park Circle restaurant/bar sets summer opening Questions raised why SC expanded COVID vaccine eligibility amid sporadic dose shortages SC plastic pellet spill lawsuit settled for $1 million Charleston ports leader says union will lose dispute over Leatherman Terminal work Vintage retailer Mast Store has a message for some worried shoppers: We're not closing SC office was supposed to fund flood projects, but Gov. McMaster didn't ask for money North Charleston police arrest suspect in shooting near Tanger Outlets Chick-fil-A employee who directed Mt. Pleasant COVID-19 vaccine line gets recognition Trans athletes competing in school sports are rare. SC lawmakers advance potential ban.