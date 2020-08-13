top story Test your knowledge of this week's headlines with our news quiz Staff Aug 13, 2020 Aug 13, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago 1 min to read Subscribe today for $3.36 / week Did you stay up-to-date with this week's headlines? Test yourself with our weekly quiz. Need a refresher? Take a look at the stories below for hints. Real Estate Waterfront James Island home sells for $4.75 million in Charleston neighborhood By Warren L. Wise wwise@postandcourier.com Military Digest Meet the 'deadliest recruit' that got the best marksman score in SC Parris Island history By Thomas Novelly tnovelly@postandcourier.com Military Digest The Hunley came out of the ocean near Charleston 20 years ago. Its future is uncertain. By Thomas Novelly tnovelly@postandcourier.com COVID-19 34 Citadel football players miss first practice, All-American opts out due to COVID-19 concerns By Jeff Hartsell jhartsell@postandcourier.com Real Estate Conflict grows between Charleston area beach visitors and barrier island residents By David Slade dslade@postandcourier.com News Charleston County decides on 5-lane Highway 41 through historic Phillips community By David Slade dslade@postandcourier.com Sign up for our daily newsletter Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning. Email Sign up! Tags News Quiz Post And Courier South Carolina Charleston Current Events Coronavirus Tim Scott Mask Ordinance