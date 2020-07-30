top story Test your knowledge of this week's headlines with our news quiz Staff Jul 30, 2020 41 min ago 1 min to read Subscribe today for $3.69 / week Did you stay up-to-date with this week's headlines? Test yourself with our weekly quiz. Need a refresher? Take a look at the stories below for hints. Palmetto Politics SC congressman appeared in a now-banned video of doctors claiming to have a COVID-19 cure By Jamie Lovegrove jlovegrove@postandcourier.com News Since Charleston's mask ordinance was enacted, 2 citations have been issued By Mikaela Porter mporter@postandcourier.com News To appeal an eviction in SC, tenants are required to pay thousands of dollars first By Thad Moore tmoore@postandcourier.com Business Boeing's North Charleston site stashing undelivered Dreamliners in every nook and cranny By David Wren dwren@postandcourier.com Real Estate Poisonous plants, venomous spiders and other surprises for some who relocate to SC By David Slade dslade@postandcourier.com News Kiawah Island seeks state's help in protecting remaining bobcat population By Shamira McCray smccray@postandcourier.com Sign up for our daily newsletter Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning. Email Sign up! Tags News Quiz Post And Courier South Carolina Charleston Current Events Coronavirus Tim Scott Mask Ordinance