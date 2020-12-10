hot top story Test your knowledge of this week's headlines with our news quiz Staff Dec 10, 2020 5 min ago 1 min to read Subscribe today for $2.29 / week Did you stay up-to-date with this week's headlines? Test yourself with our weekly quiz. Need a refresher? Take a look at the stories below for hints. Charleston Scene Dreading a slight Christmas? Charleston shows (and treats, too) are home for the holidays By Maura Hogan mhogan@postandcourier.com News SC teachers push for virtual school after record-setting number of COVID-19 cases reported By Jenna Schiferl jschiferl@postandcourier.com Business Charleston tech firm Blackbaud aims to comply with the 'Rule of 40' By Mary Katherine Wildeman mkwildeman@postandcourier.com News Joint Base Charleston airmen recover cannonball from Mount Pleasant neighborhood By Shamira McCray smccray@postandcourier.com Raskin Around Blossom calls it quits 27 years after opening as hippest spot on downtown Charleston block By Hanna Raskin hraskin@postandcourier.com Tags News Quiz Post And Courier South Carolina Charleston Current Events Coronavirus Tim Scott Mask Ordinance Today's Top Headlines 2 new restaurants, dollar store, coffee shop on way to Charleston area; book sale canceled Editorial: Don't get into fights with mask opponents. Get away from them. SC Supreme Court again stops Gov. McMaster from spending COVID-19 aid on private schools McMaster, SC health officials sound alarm on spiking COVID cases, but no restrictive orders Murphy to build new convenience store in front of longtime Columbia shopping center Charleston Municipal golf course reopens to 'overwhelmingly positive' reviews Popular beachwear store — with Dunkin Donuts, Baskin Robbins — closes in Myrtle Beach Former SC Gov. David Beasley accepts Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of United Nations Suspect arrested in connection with fatal I-26 shooting that ended in downtown Charleston New documentary on wealthy SC Black cotton farm owner who was lynched for success