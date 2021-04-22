hot top story Test your knowledge of this week's headlines with our news quiz Staff Apr 22, 2021 1 hr ago 1 min to read Subscribe today for $2.29 / week Did you stay up-to-date with this week's headlines? Test yourself with our weekly quiz. Need a refresher? Take a look at the stories below for hints. Business Fat Hen to close after 14 years on Johns Island; restaurant group to open Minero By Warren L. Wise wwise@postandcourier.com Columbia White Fort Jackson soldier charged after confrontation with Black man caught on video By Adam Benson abenson@postandcourier.com Raskin Around Tourists' exasperation with shorthanded Charleston restaurants spills into online reviews By Hanna Raskin hraskin@postandcourier.com News Dog severely injured following attack by coyote pack on Isle of Palms beach By Shamira McCray smccray@postandcourier.com Uncovered SC school district bought spy cameras and falsified records. Its leader kept her job. By Stephen Hobbs and Thad Moore shobbs@postandcourier.com tmoore@postandcourier.com Local and State News Armed with metal detector, Myrtle Beach man finds rare Charleston freedman's badge By Adam Parker aparker@postandcourier.com Tags News Quiz Post And Courier South Carolina Charleston Current Events Coronavirus Tim Scott Mask Ordinance Today's Top Headlines Downtown Charleston restaurants ask guests for kitchen tips to close back-of-house pay gap Armed with metal detector, Myrtle Beach man finds rare Charleston freedman's badge In 6-minute meeting, Horry County Council approves 3 controversial developments 7 possible reasons for the unprecedented rudeness of guests in Charleston-area restaurants New restaurants on way to McClellanville, Goose Creek; controversial cafe decision deferred Private schools ask judge to bypass 'racist' laws with looming deadline for federal funds Dog severely injured following attack by coyote pack on Isle of Palms beach Former Best Buy location in Columbia slated to be reborn as a church Fatal collision kills pedestrian, blocks traffic on I-526 in North Charleston Baby eagles show that learning to fly is a process