Test your knowledge of shows filmed in Charleston, RiverDogs' stunts in this week's quiz

Staff
Apr 16, 2020
Apr 16, 2020 Updated 36 min ago

Did you stay up-to-date with this week's headlines? Test yourself with our weekly quiz. Need a refresher? Take a look at the stories below for hints.

Charleston Scene
New Netflix show 'Outer Banks' was filmed in Charleston and we went on set
By Kalyn Oyer
koyer@postandcourier.com

News
How Hugh Leatherman took control of South Carolina's budget and built a political empire
By Avery G. Wilks and Stephen Hobbs
awilks@postandcourier.com
22 min to read

COVID-19
SC sporting goods stores must close under coronavirus orders, unless they sell guns
By Jessica Holdman
jholdman@postandcourier.com

Minor Leagues
The RiverDogs' Vasectomy Night: An oral history of the zaniest sports promotion
By Gene Sapakoff
7 min to read

Columnists
How a 1970 staging of Gershwin's 'Porgy and Bess' helped change Charleston's culture
By Maura Hogan
mhogan@postandcourier.com