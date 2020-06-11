top story Test your knowledge of SC history and alligator encounters in our news quiz Staff Jun 11, 2020 26 min ago 1 min to read Subscribe today for $3.69 / week Did you stay up-to-date with this week's headlines? Test yourself with our weekly quiz. Need a refresher? Take a look at the stories below for hints. Features Historic find: Freeman's fire badge a remnant of Civil War period and Great Fire By Adam Parker aparker@postandcourier.com Business A grocery chain born and bred in SC is in the check-out line By John McDermott jmcdermott@postandcourier.com Palmetto Politics SC's flag had no formal design for 80 years. Here's what experts say it should look like. By Andy Shain ashain@postandcourier.com News With a growing population, alligator-human encounters could become more common in SC By Gregory Yee gyee@postandcourier.com News A social media post called for protests in Charleston's Market. Were foreign trolls involved? By Tony Bartelme tbartelme@postandcourier.com 3 min to read Sign up for our daily newsletter Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning. Email Sign up! Tags News Quiz Post And Courier South Carolina Charleston Current Events Coronavirus