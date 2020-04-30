top story Test your knowledge of Charleston's proposed flood plan in this week's news quiz Staff Apr 30, 2020 2 hrs ago 1 min to read Subscribe today for $3.69 / week Did you stay up-to-date with this week's headlines? Test yourself with our weekly quiz. Need a refresher? Take a look at the stories below for hints. COVID-19 Let the weekend craziness commence: Waffle House is now delivering in the Charleston area By Hanna Raskin hraskin@postandcourier.com Next Round 'This is new to us': Charleston-area breweries may dump beer as pandemic kills keg sales By Dave Infante dinfante@postandcourier.com Arts and Travel Unable to host patrons inside, Terrace Theater starts an old-fashioned drive-in By Adam Parker aparker@postandcourier.com COVID-19 Marine Corps will quarantine Parris Island boot camp recruits at The Citadel in Charleston By Thomas Novelly tnovelly@postandcourier.com Real Estate Charleston's peninsula could be walled in under new $1.75B flood prevention plan By Chloe Johnson and Mikaela Porter cjohnson@postandcourier.com mporter@postandcourier.com Sign up for our daily newsletter Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning. Email Sign up! Tags News Quiz Post And Courier South Carolina Charleston Current Events Flood Plan Delivery Waffle House Quarantine Coronavirus