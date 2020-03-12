Test your knowledge of Charleston real estate, historic pandemics in this week's news quiz Staff Mar 12, 2020 2 hrs ago 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Subscribe today for $3.69 / week Did you stay up-to-date with this week's headlines? Test yourself with our weekly quiz. Need a refresher? Take a look at the stories below for hints. Health Amid mixed messages on coronavirus, SC hospitals prepare for pandemic By Tony Bartelme and Glenn Smith tbartelme@postandcourier.com gsmith@postandcourier.com 7 min to read Military Digest Head of SC Confederate group calls new Marine Corps plan to ban paraphernalia 'appalling' By Thomas Novelly tnovelly@postandcourier.com Real Estate Charleston's condo castle fetches record $12M for residential property on peninsula By Warren L. Wise wwise@postandcourier.com Real Estate 2 SC cities among top 20 easiest places to find a home, study says By Warren L. Wise wwise@postandcourier.com Real Estate Baby boomers, now all 55 and over, will make 3 more home purchases in their lifetimes By Warren L. Wise wwise@postandcourier.com Sign up for our daily newsletter Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning. Email Sign up! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News Quiz Post And Courier South Carolina Charleston Coronavirus Confederate Condo Real Estate Baby Boomers