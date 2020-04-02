top story Test your knowledge of Charleston growth, SC stimulus with this week's news quiz Staff Apr 2, 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Subscribe today for $3.69 / week Did you stay up-to-date with this week's headlines? Test yourself with our weekly quiz. Need a refresher? Take a look at the stories below for hints. Real Estate Ruth's Chris Steak House permanently shutters Charleston restaurant By Warren L. Wise wwise@postandcourier.com COVID-19 Showings, sales continue for Charleston's high-end home market during pandemic By Warren L. Wise wwise@postandcourier.com COVID-19 South Carolina will get billions in stimulus money, but lawmakers have questions By Caitlin Byrd cbyrd@postandcourier.com Real Estate Charleston region population passes 800,000 while Myrtle Beach leads coastal growth By David Slade dslade@postandcourier.com COVID-19 Locked-down Carnival cruise ship in Charleston has critics fuming By Tony Bartelme and David Wren tbartelme@postandcourier.com dwren@postandcourier.com Sign up for our daily newsletter Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning. Email Sign up! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News Quiz Post And Courier South Carolina Charleston Current Events Ruth Chris Carnival Cruise Growth Stimulus Home Sales